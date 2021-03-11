A taste of spring through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This tranquil weather pattern shows no signs of letting go anytime soon. More sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures are on tap through the weekend. Highs top low-mid 80s and lows low-upper 50s into early week. Increasing clouds Saturday and Sunday but rain stays.
Next week the pattern shifts as rain becomes likely Monday through Thursday. With scattered showers and thunderstorms around expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s while lows hold in the 50s.
Rain moves out early Friday.
