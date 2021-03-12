Southwest Public Health ends Saturday COVID-19 testing in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) Southwest Public Health District announced after March 13, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered on Saturdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds site in Albany currently operated by MAKO Medical.
A press release from the district said this comes after a decrease in demand for testing in Dougherty County. DPH said they are directing resources to meet the increasing demand for vaccines.
“We’re cautiously optimistic about the decreasing numbers of new cases and the increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated,” says Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District director.
Testing will still be offered at the fairgrounds Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence.
DPH said appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online or by calling (229) 352-6567.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.