Phoebe announces Friday COVID-19 Numbers, new visitation guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, March 12, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 32
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,183
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 252
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 66
- Total Vaccines Administered – 37,069
“We had an uplifting Day of Remembrance on our hospital campuses Wednesday as we marked one year of our COVID-19 battle. We appreciate everyone who participated in our luminary drive-throughs to honor the fallen, recognize healthcare heroes and show our community’s unity and strength,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.
“We will enter another phase in our battle next week as the state further expands those who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine to include all Georgians who are at least 55 years old and anyone 16 and older who suffers from any of a number of medical conditions. This opens the opportunity to be vaccinated to the majority of Georgians, and we encourage everyone to help us end this pandemic by taking advantage of that opportunity,” Steiner said.
New Visitation Guidelines
“We are pleased the transmission rate continues to decline, and we recently revised our visitation policy as a result. With some exceptions, non-COVID inpatients may now have one visitor at a time. Patients may also bring one visitor with them to the ER and for outpatient services, though visitation in those areas may be restricted at times to ensure social distancing. Visitation for COVID patients must be arranged with the care team. We will regularly re-evaluate our visitation policy as we continue to do all we can to keep our patients, our visitors, and our staff safe,” Steiner added.
Below is the complete list of medical conditions covered under the state’s new vaccination guidelines.
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia
