Lowndes Co. Schools names March SAFE award winners

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools announced its March SAFE Award Winners.
SAFE stands for Safety Awareness for Everyone.
This month’s winners are Stephanie Corbett with the custodial department and Jody Hendricks with the school nutrition department.
Both winners are from with Moulton-Branch Elementary School.
They were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority.
Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.
