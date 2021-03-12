Lee Co. gets charger for electric cars

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is moving into the age of electric cars.
An EV charger, or electric car charger, is coming soon to the county.
Commissioners said it will be placed at Oakland Library near U.S. 82.
WALB News 10 was told this area was chosen because of its easy access for travelers.
Officials said neighboring Georgia communities have similar concepts and said this will help put more in the state for electric car drivers.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge believes it’s needed as the Peach State moves forward into the digital age.
“Five years ago, I didn’t know anybody with an electric car. Probably now, I could name 10 people with an electric car. This is more of a benefit for people traveling through our community as opposed to our citizens, but we wanna be a good citizen,” said Muggridge.
Georgia Power will provide the chargers.
Commissioners approved the licensing agreement Tuesday night.
They said it won’t cost the county anything and the county won’t receive money from it, nor will they provide maintenance.
Muggridge said more of them could come to Lee County, with Georgia Power placing chargers along U.S. 19, but the likelihood of that is still unsure at the moment.
