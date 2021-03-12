Georgia senators work to secure millions in funding for SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia counties are slatted to get part of more than $223 million in funding.
It’s federal tax dollars going directly to local governments through the American Rescue Plan.
Lowndes County will get the largest allotment in the WALB viewing area — nearly $23 million.
Albany follows closely, earmarked for $22 million.
The city will also get an additional $1.5 million in funding for urban transit.
Albany and Dougherty County leaders championed the American Rescue Plan and the money it’s bringing to local communities.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas told U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s team that the “proposed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 stands to provide significant benefit to Dougherty County by providing recovery of lost revenue and increasing our capability to make much-needed infrastructure improvements.”
“The funding provided by the federal government will mitigate budget shortfalls and assure there are no cutbacks in the vital services Albany and other cities in the state provide to their citizens,” Bo Dorough, Albany mayor, said.
Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators, newly elected Democrats Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, voted for American Rescue Plan.
“In the CARES Act, the aid went to the state, the governor’s office, and mostly to the city of Atlanta; smaller localities did not get direct aid. We banded together to fix that to ensure that, not just the smaller cities like Albany and Thomasville, and Valdosta, but also counties and smaller towns will get this direct support,” Ossoff said.
Here is a full breakdown of funding for each county in the WALB viewing area:
- Dougherty: $17.06 million
- Atkinson: $1.58 million
- Baker: $590,000
- Ben Hill: $3.24 million
- Berrien: $3.76 million
- Calhoun: $1.20 million
- Coffee: $8.39 million
- Colquitt: $8.84 million
- Cook: $3.35 million
- Crisp: $4.34 million
- Irwin: $1.83 million
- Lee: $5.82 million
- Mitchell: $4.24 million
- Terrell: $1.65 million
- Tift: $7.88 million
- Turner: $1.55 million
- Worth: $3.93 million
- Stewart: $1.28 million
- Webster: $510,000
- Sumter: $5.73 million
- Randolph: $1.31 million
- Early: $1.98 million
- Miller: $1.11 million
- Seminole: $1.57 million
- Decatur: $5.12 million
- Grady: $4.78 million
- Thomas: $8.62 million
- Brooks: $3 million
- Lowndes: $22.77 million
- Echols: $780,000
- Lanier: $2.02 million
- Clinch: $1.28 million
- Dooly: $2.60 million
- Wilcox: $1.67 million
Here’s the full breakdown of some of the cities in the WALB viewing area:
- Albany: $22.2 million
- Leesburg: $960,000
- Sylvester: $1.82 million
- Tifton: $5.31 million
- Moultrie: $4.48 million
- Valdosta: $16.43 million
- Thomasville: $5.83 million
- Americus: $4.76 million
- Cordele: $3.31 million
- Blakely: $1.44 million
- Donalsonville: $780,000
- Bainbridge: $3.81 million
- Cairo: $2.95 million
- Camilla: $1.58 million
- Cuthbert: $1.08 million
- Colquitt: $580,000
- Edison: $440,000
- Leary: $180,000
- Pelham: $1.09 million
- Lake Park: $380,000
The White House on Friday assured Georgians the American Rescue Plan will have a positive impact on the Peach State’s health and economy.
Deputy Director of The National Economic Council David Kamin answered questions from WALB News 10 Friday afternoon about the American Rescue Plan.
Kamin said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on Georgia, and that the need for this action was clear.
Kamin said the pandemic has killed almost 18,000 Georgians in the last year. But it has also caused unemployment, with almost one million adults saying they do not have enough food to eat.
The White House says 23 percent of the state’s renters are behind on their payment, and 37 percent of all adult Georgians say they are having difficulty covering normal household expenses.
Kamin said the rescue plan is large enough to kick start Georgia’s economy and get people back to work.
“As we look across this year, it means there will be 4 million additional jobs by the end of the year.,” Kamin said. “And most importantly, it means again that we have the resources we need to address the COVID crisis. A crisis is what we need to do in order to get our economy, our country, back on track.”
Kamin said the American Rescue plan will provide immediate relief for Georgians that qualify, with up to $1,400 in relief payments soon, more than $5 billion for state relief, more than $4 billion to help get Georgia schools back open and provide health empowerment and more than $3.5 billion dollars for Georgia cities’ relief. There will also be up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit for Georgia families.
