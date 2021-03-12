First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures are on the front of the front due to highs climbing above average into the lower 80′s. The typically high for this time of year ranges from the upper 60′s to lower 70′s, but we are climbing 10 degrees above this. These type of highs are more typical in early may for southwest Georgia. However, we are still going to remain sunny and warm through the day and that will continue into the weekend. This will be a great time to go out and enjoy some weekend plans outdoors. Heading into next week is a completely different sight. The chance for rainfall will pick up starting on Monday with high temperatures getting a little closer to average. These rounds could feature the chance for a few thunderstorms, but it is too early to tell if this could mean severe weather for southern Georgia.