Douglas water well mishap discolors water
Douglas water tower (Source: City of Douglas)
By Dave Miller | March 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:01 AM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the City of Douglas announced that some residents may have discolored water due to a well problem.

During routine maintenance, the City of Douglas Water Department’s Well #2 on Pearl Avenue experienced a malfunction on Thursday.

Water Department crews are working to repair that well as quickly as possible. However, citizens who experience rusty or brown-colored water should allow faucets to run until the water runs clear.

If there are questions or concerns, please call the City of Douglas Water Department at 912-389-3444.

