Douglas water well mishap discolors water

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the City of Douglas announced that some residents may have discolored water due to a well problem.
During routine maintenance, the City of Douglas Water Department’s Well #2 on Pearl Avenue experienced a malfunction on Thursday.
Water Department crews are working to repair that well as quickly as possible. However, citizens who experience rusty or brown-colored water should allow faucets to run until the water runs clear.
If there are questions or concerns, please call the City of Douglas Water Department at 912-389-3444.
