Cuthbert teen arrested in shooting incident

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The Cuthbert Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a shooting incident near the area of Iris Gardens Park in Cuthbert on March 9.
Cuthbert police officers responded and later found Antrez Pope, 24, of Cuthbert, suffering from a gunshot wound at his residence. Pope was transported to Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany for treatment and is in serious condition.
Soon thereafter, the GBI arrested Ontario Tamplin, 19, of Cuthbert, for aggravated assault. Tamplin was transported and booked into the Randolph County Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cuthbert Police Department at (229) 732-2323 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the ‘See Something, Send Something’ mobile app.
