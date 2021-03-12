City and County Commissions team up to tackle community problems

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Commissioners said talks about creating a session like the one on Thursday have been in the works for over 20 years.
They wanted to form a positive dialogue between the City of Albany and Dougherty County and not blame one another for problems in the area.
Dougherty County Commissioners Victor Edwards and Clinton Johnson organized the event.
“And also let the public know that we do work together. It’s not always in fighting or out of fighting. That we do have some dialogue, we do have some issues,” said Commissioner Edwards. “I wanted us as board members to be able to sit down and discuss those and develop a focus on the direction on where we wanted our city and county to go.”
The commissioners chose issues both governments face.
“We’re going to talk about economic development, public safety, the school board, the school system, taxation,” said Commissioner Johnson.
Dilapidated homes are also an ongoing issue in the county and city. Edwards says that, and other problems can be solved.
“Those areas that are dilapidated like nuisance properties in our communities, we’ve got to put a little bit more funding in. If you want to see gang violence change, we’ve got to put more funding in it,” Edwards said.
For Commissioner Johnson, this effort is personal.
“It’s important to me that my colleagues on both elected official governments understand how much I care about them, their leadership, and their role. Sometimes we’re in our own silos and being able to open that door and come together kind of builds a synergy for us and gives it that family feeling,” Johnson said.
City Commissioner Chad Warbington said discussions in the session turned largely to youth development. He said the city, county, and school system have to work together to do it right.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.