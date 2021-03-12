AMA offers Spring Staycation Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If your family is staying close to home, let your young artist embark on an Under the Sea art exploration at the Albany Museum of Art (AMA) Spring Staycation Art Camp.
Under the Sea art camp is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 29-April 2. Full-day and half-day options are available, and AMA is offering early drop-off at 8 a.m. and late pick-up at 5 p.m. at no additional charge.
“Unfortunately, last year, the COVID pandemic shutdown forced us to cancel our spring break art camp and to convert our first few summer art camps as virtual camp-in-a-box formats,” said Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming. “We found out with our latter summer art camps and our winter holidays camp that by making the necessary adjustments, we can give our campers an exciting, fun art experience in a safe environment.”
Teaching this year’s Staycation Art Camp will be Andrea Monroe, an art teacher at Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School. Each camper will create a book of imaginary sea creatures, discover pointillism through sea monsters, build a family of oceanic creatures with clay, and create their own slime as they learn about slimy underwater creatures. They also will have some time outdoors on the AMA grounds, where they will be able to run and play while engaging in outdoor games and activities.
The art camp is for kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Following health guidelines, the number of campers will be limited to 12. Campers will need to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and campers’ temperatures will be taken at the door. The AMA is open to the public, but no adults or children except for the registered campers will be allowed in the classroom area.
“We want to make it as stress-free as possible for the campers and their parents,” Vanoteghem said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure the kiddos have a safe time with us that they will enjoy and remember. In fact, we hope that they have such a good that they will want to come back for one of our summer camps that start in late May and continue through July.”
Full-day camp is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half-day camp is 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Campers may bring their lunch with them each day they attend, or parents can purchase lunch for their camper at $7 per day.
If you are an AMA member, the per camper is $30 for each full day, or $20 for each half day. The cost for future members is $40 per full day and $30 per half day. Families also get a 10 percent discount for each additional sibling attending the same camp times.
To register, call Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400.
Current AMA exhibitions:
- Butch Anthony: Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism is in the Haley Gallery March 4-July 31, 2021.
- Work, Worship & Community: Paul Kwilecki is in the East Gallery March 4-June 26, 2021.
- Educators as Artists: 4th College Faculty Exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery March 4- June 26, 2021
- Works by Tom Ferguson is in the Hodges Gallery through April 30, 2021.
- Escape Plan, an installation by Elinor Saragoussi, is in the West Gallery.
