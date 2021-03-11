Southwell Medical helps vaccinate teachers and school staff in Cook Co.

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell Medical helped vaccinate teachers and school staff across Cook County.
A moment a lot of teachers were anxiously waiting for.
“I’m excited to be able to get it and have the opportunity to protect my grandparents and my students and just feel safer when I’m going out and about,” said Amber Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Cook Primary School.
Williams tells us it’s been difficult to teach kindergarteners during the pandemic.
Keeping them socially distanced, masks on, and teaching sanitation has been challenging.
She’s hopeful that the vaccines will soon help get everything back to normal for educators and students’ experience.
“I feel like it’s really important for us to get vaccinated just because we come into contact with so many people. And the students are bringing germs from their families to us and we just never really know what we’re coming in contact with if it’s the flu, lice, or anything so it just feels really good to have some safety for us to have peace of mind,” said Williams.
Southwell Medical partnered with the school district and visited four schools Thursday.
Originally, about 150 teachers and staff throughout the system, signed up to receive it.
Chief Operating Officer, Carol Smith tells us they brought extra vaccines in case someone changed their mind while they were there, and they did.
“We’re honored to be able to give the vaccines to our educators in the community. We realized what an important role they play in our community, and our mission is to take care of our population in all the communities that we serve and for us to be able to do this today and help get kids back safely to school, it makes us feel very good,” said Smith.
Director of Student Services for Cook County Schools, Henry Acree, said he’s glad some teachers are choosing to get vaccinated.
“The biggest problem with us is when we have teachers that are out, it involves the whole entire classroom having to quarantine the entire classroom but now with people getting vaccinated, it can eliminate that problem for us and we won’t have to worry about subs and trying to find people to cover classes,” said Acree.
Those vaccinated received Moderna.
Hospital personnel will be back after spring break for the second dose.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.