Sources: Rush Propst placed on administrative leave

Sources: Rush Propst placed on administrative leave
Rush Propst, Head Football Coach at Valdosta High School (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | March 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:31 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rush Propst has been placed on administrative leave according to sources close to the matter.

When I reached out to the Valdosta City School System (VHS) to confirm this, they referred WALB to this statement from the superintendent.

“I am aware of the questions surrounding the VHS football coach. This is a personnel matter that is currently under investigation; therefore I am not at liberty to discuss details about the topic.”
Dr. William "Todd" Cason, superintendent, Valdosta City Schools

WALB is still working to confirm through an official source whether Propst is on leave with VHS.

This comes after recent allegations brought against Propst.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.