New virtual nutrition program will educate senior citizens on how to live a healthier life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Better Way Grocers launched a new program aiming to promote a healthier lifestyle.
The “Eat Well, Be Well” program will provide information on wellness, physical activities, and ways to avoid certain medications.
Owners, Tiffany and Tommie Terrell will give a $35 stipend for their business at the end of the program.
The Terrells said they are focused on senior citizens because of the high death rate from COVID-19.
They believe that since people are in the house more often, they aren’t as active or eating well.
Food deserts and food insecurities influenced their decision to run this program as well.
”Also know about the health risk factors associated with food-related illnesses. So we just got creative and wanted to give the community something that they can learn from and also benefit from as well,” said Tiffany Terrell.
The program will have their second meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. via zoom or by phone at (229) 343-0445.
The Zoom Meeting ID is 879 9464 7110 and the passcode is 099803.
