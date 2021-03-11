Lee County pushes for stronger broadband, appoints county clerk

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders said they are working to get closer to offering stronger broadband internet to residents, especially for those in rural areas.
During Tuesday night’s Commission meeting, leaders adopted an ordinance to push this project forward. The goal is to become a Georgia Certified Broadband Ready Community.
County Manager Christi Dockery said this is a big deal because only a handful of Peach State communities can be called that and this will help the county continue to expand its digital footprint.
“Our goal is to help our citizens to have better internet service, for their children to have virtual school, for them to do telemedicine, to help our businesses and agriculture, economic development, to help our community,” said Dockery.
The next step is to file an application with the Department of Community Affairs.
Dockery isn’t sure on the timeline for when they’ll hear back on the application process but she said they plan to apply this summer.
If approved, it would help the county get funding for the project.
The Broadband Element is a part of Lee County’s Comprehensive Plan.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners appointed a new county clerk, Kaitlyn Sawyer.
Last month, Sawyer completed the Georgia Clerks Education Institute Certificate Program.
Sawyer has been working for the county since 2018, as deputy county clerk.
“The ultimate plan was to evolve me over into the county clerk position once I was certified. I am very honored that they decided to move forward with it. I have the best mentor ever, Christi, she’s been here 20 years,” said Sawyer.
Dockery is the former County clerk and now serves as the county manager.
County clerks oversee open records requests and prep work for the Lee County Board of Commission meetings. They prepare agendas and minutes, maintain records, such as ordinances, resolutions and proclamations as well as manage the county’s property and liability insurance.
