First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another day filled with sunshine will continue across Southwest Georgia. Temperatures will rise toward the upper 70′s and lower 80′s by this afternoon under sunny skies. A few higher level clouds will slowly drive in as we head into the afternoon, but the chance for showers are still ot of the forecast. This sets the stage for a beautiful weekend across the area with most places having temperatures in the 80′s and sunny skies lasting. The best chances for showers arrive next Monday with the onset of a frontal system. This system will sit over the southern part of the state leading to rainfall at least through the middle of the next work week, but slightly cooler temperatures will also follow this rainy trend.