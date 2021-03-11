DCSS will have its own vaccination days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) is preparing its own vaccination days for teachers and staff.
DCSS officials said they want an efficient and convenient process for their employees. They said this will give them enough time to get vaccinated without having to miss school.
DCSS scheduled vaccination days for its staff for Friday and Saturday, and March 19-20.
Teachers and staff can go to Albany Area Primary Health Care, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Phoebe East, Phoebe HealthWorks and the Southwest Health District on those days.
They also said 510 employees have already made appointments for the upcoming vaccination days.
DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said he’s optimistic these days will be enough time for the teachers to get vaccinated.
”Those are ample opportunities to get all of our employees the vaccine that want to get it. So, we want to make sure we’re, again, being efficient. We don’t want to have open ended to have them come because they extended the hours for our employees, which I’m appreciative of. So, we didn’t want to have a never-ending time of every weekend because they’re making sacrifices too,” said Dyer.
He also said all the employees will have to bring teacher ID to get vaccinated.
Dyer said the turnout will determine if they will add more days for employees to get vaccinated.
DCSS is still allowing employees to go to the state’s mass vaccination site in Albany during school hours.
