ASU student’s art displayed at 2021 NBA All-Star Game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student recently had his art displayed at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
Woody Lofton is a sophomore visual and performing arts major, and only one of seven students chosen from an HBCU to create artwork depicting experiences as HBCU students.
Lofton only had a week to bring his vision to life.
“I was working nonstop in the studio for hours,” he said. “After I finished creating the piece, I yelled to the top of my lungs in the art studio. In that moment, I knew that I created something special.”
Lofton’s artwork was digital collage titled “HBCU Experience and Pride.”
It told a story through symbolism and color.
He created the display using a scanner and Photoshop, and many of the references within the piece were scanned in manually.
The piece included photographs, drawings, paint and cutouts — all Lofton’s original work.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.