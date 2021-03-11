ASU student’s art displayed at 2021 NBA All-Star Game

By WALB News Team | March 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 8:08 PM
Woody Lofton's artwork was displayed at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
Woody Lofton's artwork was displayed at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student recently had his art displayed at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Woody Lofton is a sophomore visual and performing arts major, and only one of seven students chosen from an HBCU to create artwork depicting experiences as HBCU students.

Lofton only had a week to bring his vision to life.

“I was working nonstop in the studio for hours,” he said. “After I finished creating the piece, I yelled to the top of my lungs in the art studio. In that moment, I knew that I created something special.”

Lofton’s artwork was digital collage titled “HBCU Experience and Pride.”

It told a story through symbolism and color.

He created the display using a scanner and Photoshop, and many of the references within the piece were scanned in manually.

The piece included photographs, drawings, paint and cutouts — all Lofton’s original work.

