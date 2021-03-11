Another Dougherty Co. house faces possible demolition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners are sending another dilapidated property to court.
The commission voted to potentially demolish a home on Duitman Road.
Commissioner Anthony Jones said it’s been broken into at least once in the past week. This is the third property in District Six the commission has voted on this month.
“Within the next six to eight months we’re going to see some movement on this property. And this is going to be a shouting arm for the citizens of this community,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said. They’ve really been up in arms about this piece of property here.”
A man arrived at the property while our reporter was on site. He said he’s the owner and he plans to fix it up. If the house meets the requirements for a dilapidated property, it will be torn down.
