Albany wastewater plant reports sewage spill, city approves plan to help

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sewage spill took place on March 2-3. The city said the materials that spilled into the Flint River were 150 percent over the permitted amount, but it didn’t affect the drinking water.
Sewage System Superintendent Jeffrey Hughes said the spill was due to a particularly rainy past thirty days.
“When we get rainfall we get a lot more flow to the plant than in a dry weather situation. Because the flow was so high the settling tanks didn’t work as good as they normally do,” he said.
Settling tanks or clarifiers filter the water. The problem could get better. The city approved going forward with a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Separation Program last month.
“There are areas in town especially in downtown Albany and old parts of town, where when that system was built 175 years ago, the water from both the sanitary sewers and the storm water sewers all went through the same pipe because it all went to the river,” Hughes said.
They want the stormwater to go to the river and sanitary sewage to go to the plant. This would reduce sewage overflow.
As WALB News 10 previously reported, it would cost about $234 million dollars to complete the project.
“In the next couple years we’re going to be spending a right good amount of money on separation to take the stormwater out of the treatment plan,” Hughes said.
