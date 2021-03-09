Warm/dry stretch continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An extended dry stretch with warmer temperatures day by day. No mention of rain the rest of the week and through the weekend. Highs top upper 70s low 80s with lows upper 40s to upper 50s.
Next week a cold front moves into the region with showers and thunderstorms for a few days. Late week colder air returns which drops temperatures back to average.
For the weekend, time to move clocks forward one hour. It’s Daylight Saving time and we’ll lose an hour of sleep.
