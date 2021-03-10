Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 4: A year in review with Emileigh Forrester

Voices of COVID-19 (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 10:45 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.

To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.

Host Krista Monk sat down with WALB’s Today in Georgia Anchor Emileigh Forrester. After a year of pandemic coverage, she’s seen, covered and been through a lot. So what’s it been like working in news during a pandemic, seeing our communities rally together to flatten the curve and getting through 365 days of COVID-19?

Listen to the fourth episode of Season 2 below:

The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.

If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.

Catch up on the first season HERE.

