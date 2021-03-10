South Georgia Tech Jets upset 21st ranked South Georgia State College again

The Jets and the Hawks were tied at 39 – 39 at the end of the first half. “Jordan Stephens came out and scored the first 10 points of the second half to really get us going and set the tone for the rest of the game. Waycross may be the toughest place to play and win in our league. They just do not lose many games at home, so getting out with a win is always good,” said Ballauer. The Jets outscored South Georgia State 52 – 39 in the second half.