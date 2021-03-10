SGTC Foundation awards lineworker scholarship

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One young man was recently named the recipient of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Chattahoochee Flint Electrical Lineworker Scholarship.
Witt Brown, of Montezuma, was awarded the scholarship based on his work ethic, academics and overall class performance.
“I am very passionate about line work and I am grateful to South Georgia Technical College for the opportunity to take this program. The scholarship is also wonderful and will definitely help me out,” said Brown.
Brown said that he feels that the SGTC Lineworker program prepared him for the career of a lifetime.
