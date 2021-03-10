Scammers target WALB News 10 employee with fake check

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Scammers have targeted one of our own WALB News 10 employees.
Claud Harrold, from Lee County, recently received a $3,700 check in the mail but he had to pay a $2,200 processing fee. It was a check he wasn’t expecting from an investment company he didn’t know anything about.
Harrold assumed it was a scam but he did his own research and made a few phone calls. He said the person on the other end of the call got a little hostile.
“Well, why are you asking all these questions? I said, ‘Well, I’m just trying to legitimize this and make sure that it’s not a scam,’” Harrold explained as he paraphrased their conversation.
It was a scam and luckily Harrold didn’t fall for it.
“Most anything like that, that you see, of course, they always say if it’s too good to be true, it is,” said Harrold.
That’s exactly what Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. They told WALB that scam checks like the one Harrold received come through their office once or twice a month.
They said these types of scams are sporadic and scammers don’t typically send them out to a mass number of people in the same area.
If you try to deposit the check into your account, your bank will typically detect it, but sometimes the check will go through. If it does, you’re responsible to pay back any money that’s withdrawn on that check.
Lee County investigators said if you get a scam check like Harrold’s, you should shred it immediately.
But how did they get my information?
Investigators said scammers can get a hold of your address from online accounts that you create. Your information can be sold to third-party vendors after you sign up for accounts online.
Investigators said it’s important to read the fine print before signing anything. They said more often than not, the scammers are overseas and you’re likely to never see that money again.
“Warning everybody to be aware of scams like this because I hate to see anybody taken advantage of like that,” said Harrold.
Investigators said major red flags to be on the lookout for include getting a check that you weren’t expecting and instructions on how to deposit it or being asked for money from you.
Investigators said that if you have any questions, you can call your local law enforcement agency.
