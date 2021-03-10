Phoebe opens new Light House

“It is a challenge but we are looking at different ways that we can still raise those funds, involve our community and be able to support the hospital. So, there have been changes to the events, but we have been so thankful because you know, the community has still continued to support us. However we do these events and however we make these changes, they’re still there and they’re still supporting us,” said Mandy Tedder, the philanthropy officer for the Phoebe Foundation.