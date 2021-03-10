Phoebe opens new Light House

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to the community’s support and donations, the Phoebe Foundation has been able to open a new Light House.
The Light House is a place where cancer patients can receive treatment and won’t have to worry about travel arrangments.
The original Light House was built back in 1983, but due to a natural disaster, it had to be rebuilt.
Mandy Tedder, the philanthropy officer for the Phoebe Foundation, gave WALB News 10 a tour of the newly rebuilt facility Wednesday.
Tedder also shared the many challenges with the reopening, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a challenge but we are looking at different ways that we can still raise those funds, involve our community and be able to support the hospital. So, there have been changes to the events, but we have been so thankful because you know, the community has still continued to support us. However we do these events and however we make these changes, they’re still there and they’re still supporting us,” said Mandy Tedder, the philanthropy officer for the Phoebe Foundation.
