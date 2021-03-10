Pheobe hosts ‘A Walk to Remember’ to honor those affected by COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday marked one year since the battle with COVID-19 first began.
Phoebe officials reflected on the past year and what is next for our health care workers.
The hospital hosted “A Walk to Remember” to recognize those lost and those who survived. They also celebrate the success they’ve had over the year.
Phoebe’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant considers herself a newcomer.
“I’ve only been here for 120 days, one-third of your journey,” said Dr. Grant.
She wanted to tell Phoebe staff what the rest of the world saw.
“For the last 365 days, you were the light. Phoebe Putney, Albany Georgia, you were the light the rest of the world was looking to,” said Dr. Grant.
She said the community was a big help.
“You showed humanity how human force and in a time of need we stand as one,” said Dr. Grant.
Phoebe Health Systems CEO Scott Steiner said Wednesday is a day of remembrance and celebration.
Celebrating those who survived, a vaccine, and health care workers.
“They put their own health on the line to care for our community and they’re just champions,” said Dr. Grant.
He said the vaccine is proven to be very safe.
“The vaccine looks like it’s working. The CDC, who tends to be very conservative, just announced you can if you have been fully vaccinated. You can gather in small groups of people who have also been fully vaccinated and not worry about transmitting the virus or getting it yourself,” said Steiner.
But he said there is still work to do.
“We’re seeing advanced cases of cancer advanced cases of heart disease, so there’s a lot of work for is to do to get them o come back in and resume those important treatments,” said Dr. Grant.
Steiner said there’s plenty to do and they’re looking forward to being there for the community.
