Monroe names new head football coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Monroe Comprehensive High School has a new head football coach to lead the team.
On Tuesday, the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) announced that Lacey Herring will be leading the Golden Tornadoes on the gridiron.
“Herring, who most recently was the co-Offensive Coordinator and receivers coach at Goose Creek Independent School District in Texas, has experience in Southwest Georgia as a former coach at Turner County High School,” a DCSS release said.
The Dougherty County Board of Education said it approved Herring as the school’s new head football coach on the recommendation from Principal Dr. Frederick Polite.
“I’m impressed with Coach Herring’s ability to coach up young men and think he’s just what our program needs to be competitive,” said Polite. “He’s a man of principle and integrity and I have no doubt that, while he’ll be building top-notch athletes, he’ll also be building great students.”
The press release says Herring also has experience coaching baseball and track programs.
“When named to the position, Herring said that he has his focus squarely on building high-quality student-athletes and honoring Monroe’s rich traditions,” the release states.
According to the release, Herring has already started personnel moves to put his touch on the Monroe program. The statement says that the board hired former Tift County and UGA Wide Receiver Israel Troupe to serve as one of Herring’s assistant coaches.
“I am incredibly honored and ecstatic to join the Dougherty County School System, and more specifically the ‘First Class Family’ of Monroe High School,” Herring said. “Monroe has a proud and rich tradition and I can’t wait to become a part of it. I’m anxious to get started as the head football coach and prepare the student-athletes for the upcoming season. The student-athletes will always get the best effort from me and my staff, and we will not only look to serve our kids, but also the community.”
