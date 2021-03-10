Mass vaccination VA clinic to open in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new mass vaccination clinic will be in Albany soon. Even though Albany was one of the hardest-hit areas during the pandemic, it was not one of the first choices for a Veteran Affairs vaccination site.
Whole Health Clinic Coordinator Rosanna Wynn told WALB News 10 that the vaccination site locations were chosen based on their proximity to the main campus in Dublin. She said a big part of that decision came down to logistics with the Moderna vaccine.
“Because of the storage and transportation of the vaccine, it requires a lot of time and ensuring you transport it in the correct cooler or freezer to keep it at the right temperature. That was one of our biggest issues with the sites that were further out, which was Brunswick, Tifton and Albany,” explained Wynn.
The Moderna vaccine is good for 12 hours before you puncture the vial.
“But as soon as I puncture that vial, it’s only good for six hours. So you have to administer all 10 doses within a six-hour period. Which doesn’t seem like it would be very difficult, but it’s very important to keep your numbers accurate so you don’t waste any of those vials,” Wynn told WALB.
Wynn also said the Albany VA also wasn’t large enough to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Veterans in one of the hardest-hit areas in Georgia have had to travel to neighboring locations to receive vaccines if they wanted to go through the VA.
“If they were willing to travel, they could come to Dublin and get their vaccine in Dublin, and we paid their travel, they got travel pay to do that. But we had a lot that did not want to travel, of course, that’s a long drive,” said Wynn.
But at the end of the month, the VA is opening up a mass vaccination site at the former Albany High School on Residence Avenue.
They plan to switch to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, and do 1,000 shots in two days.
The site will open for vaccinations on March 27 and last for about a month.
