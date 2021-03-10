Man arrested following report of sexual assault in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in a Thomasville sexual assault case, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).
According to police, Fredric Jones III, 32, is accused of breaking through a kitchen door Monday morning and sexually assaulting a woman in her home. Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and stole the woman’s cell phone so she couldn’t call for help.
TPD said they discovered that personal property was also taken during the incident.
Officers said their investigation led them to the 700 block of N Oak Street where Jones was found in possession of the stolen property.
Police said they were able to tie Jones to the crime through DNA and fingerprints linking it to Jones at the scene.
TPD said Jones ran when officers arrived at his house on Oak Street.
According to police, the follow-up investigation into the March 8 incident led to the discovery that Jones was also involved in a January 4, 2021, sexual assault on Edgewood Drive. Investigators said that information obtained during the course of the investigation also showed that Jones was involved in another burglary of a residence in the 400 block of N Crawford Street as well.
All three incidents occurred while the victims were home and asleep at the time, TPD reported.
The Thomasville Police Department said it is continuing to review other reported incidents to either eliminate Jones as a potential suspect or corroborate his involvement in other crimes.
TPD asks that anyone with any information that could assist in their investigation call Criminal Investigations at (229) 227-3302 or Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 226-2101. You can remain anonymous.
