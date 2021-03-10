Major spill reported at Albany water pollution control plant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany announced Tuesday that there was a major spill earlier this month at the Joshua Street Water Pollution Plant.
According to a press release, on the night of March 2 and into the morning of March 3, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., the plant experienced a major spill as defined by its Environmental Protection Division (EPD) NPDES Permit.
The city said that due to extensive rainfall and high flows at the plant, the solids concentration in the Flint River discharge exceeded the permitted level by more than 150 percent.
The release says the city is implementing all required sampling and notification requirements.
City officials reported that the flow for that 24-hour period was 35.4 mgd.
No drinking water systems were affected by the spill, according to the release.
