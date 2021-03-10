Local grocery, convenience stores now displaying ‘#MadeInAlbanyGA’ products

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (ADEDC) launched a new phase of its award-winning “#MadeInAlbanyGA” campaign, according to the commission.
Customers can now identify and shop made in Albany products directly off the shelves at local grocery and convenience stores.
Participating stores include BLOC Stop, Homerun Foods, Mike’s County Stores, and Woodall’s, with a total of 18 locations between them, spanning to all corners of the community.
“This is an exciting extension of our Made in Albany campaign, which has been widely recognized for its success in promoting our existing industries and the world-renowned products produced right here in our community by our local workforce,” said Jana Dyke, ADEDC president and CEO. “As we take steps towards economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19, it’s important now, more than ever, to support our local businesses and the community members they employ.”
The Made in Albany campaign was recognized in 2019 by the Southeastern Economic Development Council as “Best of Class” at the organization’s annual communication awards. The award was received in the category of Overall Marketing Campaign for communities with populations of 25,000-200,000 and is the top honor in its division.
The campaign features Albany’s major manufacturers including Albany Green Energy, Coats & Clark, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at MCLB Albany, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, MolsonCoors, Pretoria Fields Collective, Procter & Gamble, Sasco Chemical, Sunnyland Farms, Tara Foods, Thermacare and Thrush Aircraft.
Albany-made consumer products will be identified by the Made in Albany seal at participating locations.
“We’re proud to partner with the Albany-Dougherty EDC on this initiative, as community pride and local partnerships have always been a big focus of Mike’s,” said Mike Rodgers, owner and operator of Mike’s Country Stores. “It’s amazing to come from a community with such an expansive manufacturing base, and then to be able to represent these locally made products right here in our stores and show pride in what our friends and neighbors have produced for a national stage.”
