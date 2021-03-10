Lee Co. moves forward with plans to create road prep crew

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners have road projects on their minds.
They talked about what equipment and people they would need to prep road projects themselves during a special called meeting on Tuesday.
The county’s plan is to do a lot of road work themselves to cut down on costs.
“What we need to do is just everybody get their wish list together and then we can figure out an order,” said Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis.
The plan is to eventually hire a road crew and get additional equipment to do the jobs.
This road crew would basically prep roads before contractors lay asphalt. This is so they can have more roads paved and cut costs, according to Mathis.
