Lady Jets drop five spots in national ranks

The Lady Jets lost to the fifth-seeded Jones College team on February 22 and then to 20th ranked Georgia Highlands back-to-back on March 5th and 6th in Rome, GA. The Lady Jets were ranked as high as second in the nation and unbeaten but now with three losses they have slipped to 10th in the nation and second in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands. The Lady Chargers only conference loss this season came to South Georgia Tech. They are 8 – 1 in the GCAA and 13 – 2 overall. The non-conference loss was to the top-ranked Chipola team in a 91 – 78 contest in their first game of the season.