Interactive: Tracking 2021 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has compiled an interactive map detailing the homicides that have happened so far in 2021.
This story contains a full list of the 2021 cases classified as a homicide in the City of Albany and Dougherty County.
- Shatavon Hayes, 35, was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Grant Place and died from injuries at the hospital.
- Shateka Brown, 41, was fatally stabbed in the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue.
- Daniel Bonham, 59, and Alicia Gwendolyn McMillian, 53, died in connection to two shootings on Feb. 26.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.