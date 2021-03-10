Interactive: Tracking 2021 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.

Interactive: Tracking 2021 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.
WALB Interactive (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 2:08 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has compiled an interactive map detailing the homicides that have happened so far in 2021.

This story contains a full list of the 2021 cases classified as a homicide in the City of Albany and Dougherty County.

2021 homicides:

Previous homicide trackers:

