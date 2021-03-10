GSW named #1 ‘Best Online RN to BSN Program’ in Ga. for second year in a row

“We are delighted our RN to BSN program has been recognized once again as No. 1 in Georgia,” said Dr. Sandra Daniel, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “This speaks to our expert faculty, motivated students, and strong partnerships with reputable healthcare organizations. Careers in healthcare are extremely sought after right now and the long-term demand for registered nurses is rapidly growing. The baccalaureate-prepared nurse demand is even greater, and employers seek and support RNs who are advancing their education.”