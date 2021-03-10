GSW named #1 ‘Best Online RN to BSN Program’ in Ga. for second year in a row

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - For the second year in a row, Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has been recognized as having the #1 Best Online RN to BSN Program in Georgia by RegisteredNursing.org, according to a press release from the university.
The ranking is based on GSW’s nursing program graduation rate, tuition and fees, quality of faculty, acceptance rate and accreditations.
“We are delighted our RN to BSN program has been recognized once again as No. 1 in Georgia,” said Dr. Sandra Daniel, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “This speaks to our expert faculty, motivated students, and strong partnerships with reputable healthcare organizations. Careers in healthcare are extremely sought after right now and the long-term demand for registered nurses is rapidly growing. The baccalaureate-prepared nurse demand is even greater, and employers seek and support RNs who are advancing their education.”
GSW said the fully-online RN to BSN program is designed to meet the needs of RNs in terms of employment demands, travel time, and family responsibilities. The program has been designed to allow full-time or part-time study and flexibility in the sequencing of courses, with most students completing the degree in one to two years.
“Our faculty work hard to ensure our curriculum is current and our students receive the level of education needed to prepare them to be successful in their careers,” said Daniel. “We set our standards high and are very fortunate to have highly driven nursing students. As prospective students are considering educational options, this ranking certainly provides them with an assurance that they will receive an excellent nursing education at GSW.”
If you are interested in the program, the deadline for summer admission is April 15 and fall’s deadline starts July 15. For more information, visit their website, email the admissions office at admissions@gsw.edu, or call (229) 928-1273.
Albany State University’s nursing program also ranked No. 2 on the list.
