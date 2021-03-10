Gov. Brian Kemp selects commission to investigate impact of Nashville mayor’s indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has selected a commission to look into the effects of Nashville Mayor Taylor Scarbrough’s indictment, according to an executive order from the governor’s office.
In the order, it states that Attorney General Christopher Carr, Mayor Ken Lee of Rincon, and Mayor Vince Williams of Union City were appointed to the commission.
The order explains that the purpose of the review committee is to “determine whether the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of Mayor Scarbrough such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby and to make a written report to me within fourteen days with a recommendation as to whether said mayor should be suspended from office.”
You can read the full executive order from Kemp’s office below.
