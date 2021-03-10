Ga. PSC receives formal complaint against Valdosta High head coach Rush Propst

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Professional Standards Commission received a formal complaint from the Valdosta City School System regarding Wildcats Head Football Coach Rush Propst, Tuesday.
A decision to open an investigation into Propst won’t be made until their April Commission meeting.
When asked if Propst had been put on administrative leave, Valdosta Schools Superintendent told me “since it’s a personnel matter and under investigation, I cannot comment further.”
The complaint follows an investigation Dr. Todd Cason started after numerous allegations were brought against Propst.
A 64-page deposition containing allegations against Propst was filed in Lowndes County Superior Court last month.
Mike Nelson, the former Touchdown Club president, was the one being deposed. Nearly two weeks later, Nelson released an audio recording.
Nelson said in it, Propst describes how he wants to reallocate Touchdown Club funds.
“I feel like there was more to it than what he explained at our board meeting the night before. Which he eventually spilled the beans that he wanted us to write him a $4,500 check each month, give him a gas card, and help him out with his house payments,” said Nelson.
Nelson continued, “I didn’t tell him I was recording because I wanted him to be candid about what he was really up to with our Touchdown Club.”
Nelson told me the recorded conversation occurred in May, and says his hope is the Touchdown Club will be restored and can return its focus to student-athletes.
“We lost a lot of boosters over Rodemaker, COVID-19 had hit. And when we hired Rush, we lost some more boosters, we didn’t gain anything by hiring him,” said Nelson.
Nelson added, “I’m saddened and disappointed, but at the same time, I feel like this thing with Rush is just fall out from things from last year. I’m confident that we will right the ship and do things right and get things back in order.”
I reached out to Propst Monday and Tuesday concerning these allegations but have not heard back.
We will continue to update you as this story develops.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.