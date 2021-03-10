District Attorney explains what’s next in Tifton homicide

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton District Attorney Bryce Johnson gave WALB an update on the man charged in connection to the death of a woman over the weekend.
Johnson said Matthew Howard is being held on two warrants in connection to the death of Laura Aguirre. The warrants are aggravated assault and felony murder.
He said once the GBI and Tifton Police Department finish their investigations, they will turn those files over to the DA’s office.
“We’ll review all of the evidence. You know likely, we will be charging what the officers did initially. We’ll take those charges and prepare an indictment and take it to the grand jury. And then see what the grand jury says about those charges,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they have a grand jury scheduled in Tift County for May 10. He said if all goes well with case reports and preparing indictments, the case will likely be presented then.
Johnson said If the grand jury endorses the indictments, Howard will be arraigned on the next available day. Johnson said that day will likely be in June.
