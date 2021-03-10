3 charged, 1 wanted following Americus drug bust

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus police arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect following a drug bust Saturday, according to a press release.
The Americus Police Department (APD) said it responded to a shots fired call around 11 a.m. in the area of 2nd Mongomery Street and when officers arrived, they made contact with two suspect vehicles and several suspects.
Police said their investigation led to the recovery of a handgun and illegal drugs including prescription narcotics, heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.
APD said Timothy Eugene Mable, 17, and Gregory Montreal Angry, 18, were both charged with 11 counts of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute.
Dontavious Darrell Jackson, 24, was charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway, according to the release.
Police said Donta Taril Walton, 23, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway.
APD said this case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
