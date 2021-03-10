All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.

“The whole dream for me is revitalization, and I was looking at an area like Savannah Avenue and trying to think, ‘how do I walk a block from our beautiful downtown into an area that is not so beautiful, how do I walk that block and what would spur mass growth, mass renovation and mass revitalization’ and I thought ‘well, as I stood on the ground I was contemplating, I noticed that it was where the train used to come into downtown,” Scott James Matheson, Valdosta mayor, said.