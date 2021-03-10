Albany commissioners discuss ordinance limiting time fireworks can be shot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany City Commissioners are looking for ways to decrease gun violence. Commissioner Chad Warbington said fireworks connect with gun violence.
He said fireworks create unnecessary fear in the community and calls of service to police officers.
For this reason, commissioners are working with the city attorney to create a specific city ordinance.
This ordinance would prohibit any fireworks after a certain time. Commissioners are thinking around 8 or 9 o clock.
He said they are waiting for the proposal to come back to be discussed at the next public safety meeting.
He said certain holidays would be excluded from this ordinance.
“July 4th and January 1st would be excluded because those are typical holidays, you can do some permitted events so the city would know about it. You can be prepared it would be communicated that “hey we’re having an event with fireworks,” said Warbington.
He said as a commissioner, he gets calls about fireworks all the time.
He said to help lower gun violence, they are also looking at bids for a gun detection device.
This will help specify where a gun is fired and will be able to tell the difference between gunfire and fireworks.
He said if someone shoots fireworks past the allowed time it would most likely result in a citation.
