Valdosta teen arrested with stolen gun

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before noon, Monday, March 8, a citizen notified E-911 that a subject flashed a handgun and made a threatening statement while he was walking near the intersection of North Forrest Street and Euclid Circle.
The citizen gave a detailed description of the suspect, and officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) immediately responded to the area and located the suspect, later identified as Joshua Williams, 18.
As officers were speaking with Williams, they located a loaded handgun and approximately 13grams of marijuana hidden in Williams’ clothing.
Further investigation revealed that the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office reported the gun was stolen.
Williams was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
“We are grateful for the citizen quickly notifying us of this encounter. Their notification gave our officers time to respond to the area before the offender could get away,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
