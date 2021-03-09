SGMC Foundation receives $175K grant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Foundation received a $175,000 grant from the Roots and Wings Foundation to support AngelEye, the new technology recently installed in the SGMC Birthplace.
AngelEye cameras allow families to check on their babies 24/7 through secure live streaming video over a computer, phone or tablet.
The grant will fund the software and 32 live streaming video cameras installed in the SGMC Birthplace.
“We are very grateful to receive this funding which will allow SGMC to deploy the latest technology and help families stay connected to their little ones,” said Elizabeth Vickers, the executive director of the SGMC Foundation.
