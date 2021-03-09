A secret audio recording of South Georgia Coach Rush Propst released

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - New Monday, a secret audio recording provided by a Valdosta school official said it contains Wildcats Head Football Coach Rush Propst requesting “funny money” for potential recruits and personal expenses.
Mike Nelson the former touchdown club president shared the recording with me and said it confirms the allegations he accused Propst of in his deposition last month.
Within the near 15-minute audio clip, there are several times where Coach Rush Propst allegedly asks Mike Nelson, the former Touchdown Club President to raise 10 to 15 thousand dollars for potential recruits, monthly stipends for personal expenses, and miscellaneous expenses for their players.
“I need to get back to that level of $4,000 or $4,500 and I would want the Touchdown Club to get me the $2,000. And that’ll count as the phone bill and I’ll count that as a $500 deal, the truck, obviously the gas card, and then just pay the house payment up to a certain amount,” said Propst in the recording.
Later, Propst appears to tell Nelson he needs “some help on the outside stuff” such as providing school phones for himself, his wife, and three kids for protection. Propst said in the recording, that having this spare phone will protect him and the school when people start asking about recruiting.
“If they call you and say well Rush is recruiting players, you can pull out my phone record and say, “My God he ain’t because here’s his d*** phone.” So, that’s the best way to do it,” said Propst in the recording.
In a 64-page deposition submitted to the Lowndes County Superior Court last month, Nelson claims numerous allegations against Propst.
Nelson was being deposed as a part of a lawsuit brought against Valdosta City School by former Wildcats’ head football coach Alan Rodemaker and his wife Leah.
I’ve reached out to Propst numerous times and have not heard back.
Nelson was unavailable for comment Monday night, but we will hear from him Tuesday.
I reached out to the school for comment and did not immediately hear back.
We will continue to update you as this story develops.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.