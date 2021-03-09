Phoebe announces new pediatric care partnership

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is working to improve pediatric services for families in Southwest Georgia.
Leaders from Phoebe and Atrium Health Navicent announced a new clinical affiliation Monday at Phoebe’s main hospital campus in Albany.
Due to telehealth services, this partnership means families can stay in Southwest Georgia, instead of traveling to the children’s hospital in Macon.
Phoebe also opened a new pediatric inpatient unit on the main campus.
Director of Pediatrics Dr. Grace Davis said this partnership allows for a smooth transition if a young patient needs a level of care that can be better provided at a dedicated children’s hospital.
“We will be able to quickly and seamlessly transfer them to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, which is the closest children’s hospital to us and one of the finest,” said Davis. “We do not have the population base to sustain certain pediatric specialties on our own and we have tried. That is why we’re so grateful for this new partnership.”
Dr. Davis said this partnership means patients do not have to travel for follow-up visits after seeing specialists.
Dr. Sandy Duke, the chief clinical officer at Atrium Health Navicent, said this partnership will make seeing specialists easier.
“This is an opportunity for us to bring virtual care to bring support to different onsite clinical services with the children of this community. So, we look forward to a rich partnership moving forward,” said Duke.
Dr. Mitch Rodriguez with Atrium health said the services they will provide are pediatric endocrinology, surgery, hematology, oncology and neurology.
“The team of specialists will be meeting at the Phoebe clinic on a regular basis either on-site or virtually to provide care for these families,” explained Rodriguez.
Dr. Rodriguez said that by creating this partnership, they can reach more of Southwest Georgia than they would be able to independently. He said he hopes the telehealth process will be going live sometime this week.
