Lowndes Co. school receives Military Flagship Award

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB would like to congratulate Pine Grove Elementary School for being one of seven schools in the state selected as a 2020-2021 Georgia Military Flagship School.
This award recognizes schools that go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and their families.
Military Flagship Schools provide specific outreach to military families and recognize and accommodate their unique needs.
Schools are chosen through a yearly application process that is open to every school in the state. Lowndes High School was a recipient of this award last year.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.