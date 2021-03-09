Leaders to host workshop to help small businesses in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A program in Dougherty County is helping small businesses get federal loans during the pandemic.
Organizers are hosting a workshop Tuesday to teach people how to navigate the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards will host what they are calling a “New Deal” Workshop at Robert Cross Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Community Activist William Wright helped put the workshop together.
The workshop is supposed to help small businesses in Albany better understand what they need to do to get access to PPP federal loans.
Organizers are encouraging minorities especially to come out. They said they have been drastically underrepresented in the number of loans distributed so far.
“We’re addressing this because our businesses, and particularly African-American-owned businesses have fared poorly. They have received very few of the stimulus dollars, this was a bill that had almost a trillion dollars in it,” said Wright.
Wright said of about 200 loans granted to people in Albany, one was “identifiable as a black-owned business.” The small business administration offers the loans to help keep people employed during the pandemic.
Wright said at the workshop, they’ll break down things like the difference between employees versus independent contractors, and clear up other areas of confusion.
Many nonprofits who have not typically been eligible to receive SBA small business loans could qualify under PPP. They were also encouraged to come to the workshop.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.