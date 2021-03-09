Have you seen this man?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police department announced Monday night that arrest warrants have been issued against Cedric Lorenzo Thomas, 32, for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree.
In an interview at Phoebe Putney, Jennifer Brown said officers that Thomas had shot her after they argued at their home on South McKinley St., Sunday evening.
The Albany Police report says that Jennifer Brown said she was at her residence at 601 S. McKinley St. and had an altercation with her boyfriend, Cedric Thomas, because Thomas did not want Brown outside the residence. Brown said she said Thomas she was leaving and he took the keys to her vehicle from her.
Brown said she walked outside the residence to call her mother, Janice Hollis, to come and pick up her and her 13-year-old daughter. Janice arrived on the scene 10 minutes after she contacted her. Brown said she walked inside to get her daughter and they walked outside. Brown said Thomas followed her outside the residence and continued to argue with her. Brown said Thomas went back inside the residence and came back outside and called her name as she was walking towards Janice’s vehicle.
Brown said as she was turning around she observed Thomas holding a gun and pointing it towards her. Thomas fired the gun and she immediately felt a warm sensation on the back of her head. Brown said Thomas turned towards Janice and fired the gun again, striking Janice in the left arm.
Janice Hollis, Brown’s mother, said she was at her residence when her daughter Jennifer contacted her via phone, and said she needed her to come pick her and her daughter up.
Brown stated she had a physical altercation with Thomas and he held a gun to her head. Janice Hollis said when she got to 601 S. McKinley St. she observed Brown and Thomas outside the residence arguing. Janice said Brown walked inside to get the child and Thomas stayed outside. Janice said they were walking towards her vehicle when Thomas went back inside, and then came out and yelled Brown’s name.
Janice said they all turned towards Thomas and he fired a gun twice at them. Janice said she was shot in the left arm and Brown was shot in the back of the head. Janice said she drove them all to Phoebe Putney.
The officer saw Brown had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of her head near her hair line and Janice had a gunshot wound in the upper portion of her left arm. The 13-year-old said she injured her back at some point during the altercation but was unable to say how.
Police are looking for Cedric Thomas.
