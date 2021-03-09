Have you seen this man?

Brown said she walked outside the residence to call her mother, Janice Hollis, to come and pick up her and her 13-year-old daughter. Janice arrived on the scene 10 minutes after she contacted her. Brown said she walked inside to get her daughter and they walked outside. Brown said Thomas followed her outside the residence and continued to argue with her. Brown said Thomas went back inside the residence and came back outside and called her name as she was walking towards Janice’s vehicle.