Hamm gets one for the Tift record books

“At first, I thought I made a bad shot because it looked like I hit him dead in the shoulder, and seeing him run off with arrow sticking out,” Hamm told GON. “But he only ran about 100 yards when I heard him crash. It sounded like he got up and crashed again. I knew he was done. I called Jeff and said Big Boy is dead, and he could not believe it. We really didn’t know how big he was until we found him. Trail-cam pics had us fooled, he looked big but not this big!”