Hamm gets one for the Tift record books

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Brad Hamm’s Tift County 12-point buck had almost 170 total inches of antler before netting down to 151 3/8 typical. Despite getting creamed by the scoring system, Brad’s buck still shattered the Tift County bowhunting record.
Hamm killed the buck with his bow this season on Nov. 21, last year. The official scorer came up with 169 4/8 total inches. The 7×5 rack included two abnormal points totaling 8 inches—enough to hurt a typical score but not enough abnormal inches to make the rack score better as a non-typical (more on that below). And with a typical net score of 151 3/8, Brad’s buck still stands far away as the new No. 1 bow-buck for Tift County.
“At first, I thought I made a bad shot because it looked like I hit him dead in the shoulder, and seeing him run off with arrow sticking out,” Hamm told GON. “But he only ran about 100 yards when I heard him crash. It sounded like he got up and crashed again. I knew he was done. I called Jeff and said Big Boy is dead, and he could not believe it. We really didn’t know how big he was until we found him. Trail-cam pics had us fooled, he looked big but not this big!”
